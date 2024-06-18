Shell plc
Shell plc

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date17 jun 2024 - 18:03
Statutory nameShell plc
TitleTransaction in Own Shares
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202406170000000012_401872147_WireRelease_Preview.pdf.pdf(opens in a new window)
202406170000000012_rns-report-shell-2024-06-17.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 18 June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Shell plc published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 07:04:02 UTC.