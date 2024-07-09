Shell plc
Shell plc

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date08 jul 2024 - 18:13
Statutory nameShell plc
TitleTransaction in Own Shares
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202407080000000012_RNS Report SHELL 2024 07 08.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 09 July 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Shell plc published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 07:05:02 UTC.