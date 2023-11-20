-- Shell, Venezuela and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago could sign a deal in the coming days, giving the two companies license to develop an offshore natural-gas field in Venezuelan waters and export its production to the Caribbean country, Reuters reports citing two people close to the matter.

-- The two nations are discussing a 25-year exploration and production license for the Dragon field, which holds up to 4.2 trillion cubic feet of gas, Reuters reports.

-- British energy major Shell would operate the project with a 70% stake and NGC would hold the remaining 30% under proposed terms, Reuters reports.

