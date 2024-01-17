SHELL : UBS lowers its recommendation on the stock
' We are modifying our coverage with a neutral rating due to a longer transition time, consensus risks and the gradual rebalancing of LNG' says UBS.
Shell has tightened its capital expenditure forecast for 2023 to between $23 and $25 billion, compared with $23-26 billion previously.
