SHELL : UBS lowers its recommendation on the stock

January 17, 2024 at 04:53 am EST Share

The analyst has lowered his recommendation to neutral on the stock (from buy), with a target price lowered to 2,600 pence (from 3,000 pence), representing a 6% increase on the current price.



' We are modifying our coverage with a neutral rating due to a longer transition time, consensus risks and the gradual rebalancing of LNG' says UBS.



Shell has tightened its capital expenditure forecast for 2023 to between $23 and $25 billion, compared with $23-26 billion previously.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.