  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:42:50 2023-01-18 am EST
2413.50 GBX   -0.23%
08:29aShell USA Buying Volta in $169 Million Deal
DJ
04:48aBank of America and Oddo BHF cut Whitbread
AN
01/17Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell USA Buying Volta in $169 Million Deal

01/18/2023 | 08:29am EST
By Chris Wack


Volta Inc. said Wednesday that it is being bought by Shell USA Inc., a subsidiary of Shell Plc, in an all-cash transaction valued at $169 million.

Volta shares were halted at 75 cents a share in premarket trading.

Under the terms of the deal, Shell USA Inc. will buy all outstanding shares of Volta for 86 cents a share, an 18% premium to the closing price of Volta stock on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, an affiliate of Shell will provide subordinated secured term loans to Volta to bridge Volta through the closing of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Upon closing of the transaction, Volta's Class A stock will no longer be listed on any public market.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 0828ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHELL PLC 0.14% 2422.5 Delayed Quote.4.00%
VOLTA INC. 9.01% 0.7271 Delayed Quote.104.59%
WTI 1.52% 81.827 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 386 B - -
Net income 2022 39 534 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,66x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
