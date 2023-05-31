Shell acquires 1.1 GW of solar projects in Spain

"Bringing these assets into our portfolio strengthens our presence in one of Europe's largest solar power markets," Brostrom said in a post on LinkedIn.

The projects are located in different regions across the country, Shell's Spain country chair Oscar Fernandez said in a separate post.

Shell has in recent months backed out of several renewables and low-carbon projects around the world as CEO Wael Sawan, who took office in January, seeks to focus on higher-return businesses.

Sawan will present investors his new vision for the energy giant's strategy in New York on June 14.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Ron Bousso