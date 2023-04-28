Advanced search
Shell agrees to sell Australian Browse gas stake to BP

04/28/2023 | 11:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shell said on Saturday it had signed a deal to sell its 27% stake in the long-delayed Browse gas project off Western Australia to BP, without disclosing a price tag.

The estimated A$20.5 billion ($13.78 billion) Browse project, Australia's largest untapped gas resource, has been stuck on the drawing board for years but is now being considered to replace ageing gas fields to supply the North West Shelf LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant.

    In a statement issued on Saturday, Shell Australia said it "regularly assesses its portfolio to inform capital allocation and maximise returns and performance however, the Browse asset is no longer a strategic fit in the context of Shell's global portfolio".

    "Browse remains an important Australian resource which if developed will provide much needed energy to customers as the energy market transitions towards lower carbon energy," it said.

    BP was not immediately available for comment on the deal, which, if it goes ahead, will mean it overtakes Woodside, operator of Browse, as the biggest stakeholder in the project with a total holding of 44.3%.

    No deal price was mentioned by Shell.

In 2012, Japan's Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp together paid $2 billion for a 14.4% stake in Browse, while PetroChina bought a 10.67% stake for $1.63 billion.

    Operator Woodside Energy Group Ltd owns 30.6%.

The Sydney Morning Herald had reported earlier this month that BP was in talks to buy Shell's stake in the carbon-intensive development, in a sign that the two global oil and gas producers had differing views about the project.

Woodside last week played down concerns over the status of the long-stalled Browse project after the company reported a decline in first-quarter sales revenue relative to the December quarter.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP P.L.C. 2.06% 534.4 Delayed Quote.12.53%
BRENT OIL 2.60% 80.25 Delayed Quote.-8.96%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.50% 5018 Delayed Quote.17.16%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.93% 4229 Delayed Quote.9.76%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 1.69% 5.43 Delayed Quote.52.10%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.34% 112.8383 Real-time Quote.-47.37%
SHELL PLC 2.12% 2452 Delayed Quote.5.42%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 0.06% 33.68 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
WTI 0.00% 76.568 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
