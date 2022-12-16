Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:19 2022-12-16 am EST
2259.25 GBX   -1.32%
12:08aMitsubishi Corp unit, Shell awarded offshore wind farm in the Netherlands
RE
12/15Shell, Eneco JV To Build 760-MW Offshore Wind Farm In Netherlands
MT
12/15Qatar Energy sells Feb al-Shaheen at 20-mth low premiums -sources
RE
Shell and Eneco win bid to develop offshore wind power in Netherlands

12/16/2022 | 04:52am EST
(Alliance News) - Shell PLC on Thursday said it won a bid to develop a 760 megawatt offshore wind power project in the Netherlands, alongside Rotterdam-based natural gas producer Eneco Groep NV.

The new wind farm at Hollandse Kust west lot VI "will be delivered through a joint venture called Ecowende and is due to be operational in 2026," Shell explained.

Shell's Wael Sawan, who will be chief executive officer from January 1, said: "Through this project we can profitably accelerate the large-scale roll-out of offshore wind in the Netherlands and beyond. This fits well with Shell's 'powering progress' strategy to deliver more and cleaner energy to our customers, at home, on the road and at work."

Sawan is currently the director of Integrated, Gas, Renewables & Energy Solutions at the company.

Shell added that Ecowende's offshore wind farms are focused on a net positive impact on nature in the future and take into account greater distancing between wind turbines for birds flying through and foundation techniques to minimise impact on marine mammals and marine life.

Shell shares were 0.1% higher at 2,291.50 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.63% 291.1322 Real-time Quote.77.21%
SHELL PLC -1.40% 2257.5 Delayed Quote.41.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 391 B - -
Net income 2022 40 570 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,98 $
Average target price 35,39 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC41.17%196 587
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.59%1 810 105
TOTALENERGIES SE26.44%152 739
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.02%129 359
EQUINOR ASA54.03%118 252
GAZPROM-42.32%72 303