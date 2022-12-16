Shell and Eneco win bid to develop offshore wind power in Netherlands

(Alliance News) - Shell PLC on Thursday said it won a bid to develop a 760 megawatt offshore wind power project in the Netherlands, alongside Rotterdam-based natural gas producer Eneco Groep NV.

The new wind farm at Hollandse Kust west lot VI "will be delivered through a joint venture called Ecowende and is due to be operational in 2026," Shell explained.

Shell's Wael Sawan, who will be chief executive officer from January 1, said: "Through this project we can profitably accelerate the large-scale roll-out of offshore wind in the Netherlands and beyond. This fits well with Shell's 'powering progress' strategy to deliver more and cleaner energy to our customers, at home, on the road and at work."

Sawan is currently the director of Integrated, Gas, Renewables & Energy Solutions at the company.

Shell added that Ecowende's offshore wind farms are focused on a net positive impact on nature in the future and take into account greater distancing between wind turbines for birds flying through and foundation techniques to minimise impact on marine mammals and marine life.

Shell shares were 0.1% higher at 2,291.50 pence each on Friday morning in London.

