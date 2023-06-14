Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:44:44 2023-06-14 am EDT
2308.00 GBX   +0.52%
03:40aShell reverses plan to cut oil output; announces buyback
AN
03:39aShell to Lift Dividend by 15%, Launch $5 Billion Buyback -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:29aTotalEnergies to buy $219 mln stake in LNG developer NextDecade
RE
Shell announces USD5 billion share buyback; cost reductions

06/14/2023 | 03:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - Shell PLC on Wednesday announced a planned USD5 billion share buyback amid a plan to reduce operating costs and spending.

The London-based oil major said it plans to buy back shares for at least USD5 billion in the second half of 2023, subject to board approval.

This is 25% larger than the ongoing USD4 billion share buyback programme that Shell had announced when it released its 2022 results in February. That programme will be completed before Shell releases its half-year results on July 27.

Further, Shell aims to reduce capital spending to between USD22 billion and USD25 billion per year for 2025, compared to USD22.60 billion in 2022. Cash capital spending was USD24.83 billion.

Annual operating costs are set to be reduced by USD2billion to USD3 billion by the end of 2025. In 2022, operating costs had widened 9.8% annually to USD39.48 billion from USD35.96 billion.

Meanwhile, Shell plans to reduce emissions from its operations by 2050 and invest USD10 billion to USD15 billion until 2025 to support the development of biofuels, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging and carbon storage and capture.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.54% 74.4 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX -0.16% 177.1108 Real-time Quote.-4.73%
SHELL PLC 0.62% 2308.27 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
WTI 0.36% 69.405 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 344 B - -
Net income 2023 28 460 M - -
Net Debt 2023 38 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,84x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,95 $
Average target price 35,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Catherine Jeanne Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-1.29%196 044
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.34%2 083 630
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED59.38%191 643
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.66%141 431
EQUINOR ASA-11.13%89 791
PETROBRAS25.76%87 496
