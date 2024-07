HOUSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - Shell Plc completed the evacuation of workers from its Perdido production platform in the U.S. regulated Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Tropical Storm Beryl, the company said on Friday night.

Production on Perdido was shut in prior to the evacuations. Shell also evacuated workers from the Whale platform, which is due to start production later this year, the company said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft)