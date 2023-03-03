Shell completes withdrawal from Salym project in Russia

Shell PLC - London-based oil and gas company - Says its subsidiary, Shell Salym Development BV, has completed its withdrawal from its 50% interest in the Salym project in Russia. The project had been jointly developed with Gazprom Neft, a subsidiary of Russian majority state-owned energy company PJSC Gazprom. Shell's share in the venture, along with associated interests, have been acquired by Gazprom. Shell says this marks its "latest milestone" in its withdrawal from Russian oil and gas following the invasion of Ukraine.

Current stock price: 2,582.50 pence

12-month change: up 41%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.