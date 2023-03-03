Advanced search
03:35pShell's Unit Shell Saylum Completes Withdrawal From Joint Venture in Russia
MT
03:32pShell completes withdrawal from Salym project in Russia
AN
03:13pShell Unit Completes Withdrawal From Salym Petroleum Development Project in Russia
MT
Shell completes withdrawal from Salym project in Russia

03/03/2023 | 03:32pm EST
Shell PLC - London-based oil and gas company - Says its subsidiary, Shell Salym Development BV, has completed its withdrawal from its 50% interest in the Salym project in Russia. The project had been jointly developed with Gazprom Neft, a subsidiary of Russian majority state-owned energy company PJSC Gazprom. Shell's share in the venture, along with associated interests, have been acquired by Gazprom. Shell says this marks its "latest milestone" in its withdrawal from Russian oil and gas following the invasion of Ukraine.

Current stock price: 2,582.50 pence

12-month change: up 41%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 39 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 30,90 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC11.97%215 925
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.09%1 860 306
TOTALENERGIES SE0.80%162 264
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.25%136 716
EQUINOR ASA-7.76%98 088
PETROBRAS1.51%66 552