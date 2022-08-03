Log in
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:46 2022-08-03 am EDT
2195.50 GBX   +1.36%
09:21aShell gives employees 8% bonus after record profit
RE
05:15aShell Awards One-time Bonus to Global Staff Amid Record Q2 Performance
MT
03:07aOil Theft - SPDC to Deploy Drones to Monitor Pipelines, Wellheads
AQ
Shell gives employees 8% bonus after record profit

08/03/2022 | 09:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Shell logo and stock graph

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell will give its employees a one-off 8% bonus after the energy giant reported two consecutive quarters of record profit, the company said on Thursday.

The bonus will apply to the vast majority of Shell's 82,000 employees but will exclude senior management of executive vice president level and higher.

"The award enables those employees to share in our current operational and financial success - it is not a response to inflation or cost-of-living challenges," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The British oil and gas giant last week reported a second consecutive quarter of record profits, lifted by soaring energy prices and refining margins.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.77% 100.45 Delayed Quote.28.08%
SHELL PLC 1.27% 2193.79 Delayed Quote.33.56%
WTI 0.34% 94.213 Delayed Quote.24.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 386 B - -
Net income 2022 41 807 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,72x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SHELL PLC
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 26,46 $
Average target price 33,44 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC33.56%194 064
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY22.44%2 332 605
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED3.17%132 407
TOTALENERGIES SE8.09%126 105
EQUINOR ASA54.94%120 185
PETROBRAS18.38%88 129