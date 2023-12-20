Shell: green light for Sparta project in the Gulf of Mexico

Shell announced on Tuesday that it had approved the final investment decision for its 'Sparta' project, a deepwater block in the Gulf of Mexico.



The oil group - which will operate the well with a 51% stake alongside Norway's Equinor (49%) - states that the platform is scheduled to come on stream by 2028.



In a press release, Shell explains that the project is a perfect illustration of its current strategy, which consists of a streamlined approach aimed at duplicating its recent successes.



In this case, Sparta's design has been limited to imitating the recent Vito and Whale projects, both of which aim for daily production of 100,000 barrels.



With estimated reserves of around 244 million barrels, Sparta is expected to reach 90.000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.



This is Shell's 15th deepwater well in the Gulf of Mexico, where the Anglo-Dutch group is currently the leading operator.



