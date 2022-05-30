Shell greenlights $2.5 bln Crux gas project off Australia

* Crux gas to go to Prelude FLNG from 2027
* Crux faces competition with new LNG from Qatar, US
* Crux valuable as backfill for Prelude - analysts
MELBOURNE, May 30 (Reuters) - Shell Plc said on
Monday it had given the go-ahead to develop the Crux gas field
off Australia, which analysts estimated would cost around $2.5
billion.
Construction is expected to start in 2023 with first gas
expected in 2027, which will feed the 3.6 million tonne a year
Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, the oil
and gas major said in a statement.
Shell said the project would help its Asian customers move
from coal to gas, and also provide a secure supply source, a key
factor following the imposition of sanctions on Russia.
"The project will also boost our customers' security of
supply, which is becoming an ever more significant consideration
for global consumers," said Wael Sawan, Shell's director of
integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions.
A Shell spokesperson declined to comment on the project's
cost saying the company does not comment on capital investments
on an individual asset level.
"The use of Prelude's existing infrastructure enables
significantly reduced development costs, making Crux competitive
and commercially attractive," Sawan said.
Energy consultants Wood Mackenzie estimated it would cost
about $2.5 billion, also cited by Credit Suisse analysts.
"In a global context, Crux is an example of the type of
incremental, shorter-cycle, high-return development that the
industry is targeting as it maintains capital discipline despite
strengthening commodity prices," Wood Mackenzie analyst Michael
Song said in a note.
However, he said the Crux volumes would enter the market at
the same time as around 100 million tonnes a year of new LNG
would be coming to the market from Qatar, the United States,
Nigeria and Canada.
Credit Suisse analyst highlighted long-running problems at
Shell's Prelude FLNG facility potentially hurting returns on the
Crux development, which would otherwise be highly valuable as it
will use existing infrastructure.
"There is still risk to Shell achieving sustained production
rates at the Prelude FLNG facility that could impact Crux
value," Kavonic said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Christopher Cushing)