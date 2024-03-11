Shell: interim dividend payment

Shell's Board of Directors today announced the payment of interim dividends for the fourth quarter of 2023 in pounds sterling and euro equivalents.



Shareholders could choose to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling.



Holders of ordinary shares who chose US dollars, euros or pounds sterling on March 1, 2024 will be entitled to a dividend of 0.344 US dollars, 0.3151 euros or 26.90 pence per ordinary share, respectively.



Euro and pound sterling dividends payable in cash have been converted from US dollars on the basis of an average of market exchange rates over the three trading days between March 6 and March 8, 2024.



The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2024.





