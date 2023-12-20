Equinor and its partner Shell Offshore, a Shell subsidiary, have made the final investment decision to develop the deepwater 'Sparta' project in the Gulf of Mexico.
As a reminder, Equinor holds a 49% interest in the field, while Shell holds the remaining 51%.
With a nominal production capacity of up to 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), Sparta is scheduled to begin production in 2028. Expected recoverable resources are estimated at over 250 million barrels.
