Shell launches its first electric ferry at Singapore plant

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Shell Plc on
Monday launched its first electric ferry globally at its
Singapore refinery and said it would work with the city-state's
port authority to cut emissions from ships.
The move is a step towards meeting the Singapore port
authority's rule that all new harbour craft operating in its
waters should be electric or run on biofuels or net-zero fuels
from 2030.
Shell Eastern Trading has agreed to work with the port
authority to develop charging infrastructure for electric
harbour craft and conduct research and development for low and
zero-carbon fuels over five years, Singapore's Maritime and Port
Authority (MPA) said.
The oil giant launched the first of a series of 200-seater
electric commuter ferries at its refinery-petrochemical complex
on Pulau Bukom on Monday.
The first electric ferry, Penguin Refresh, is scheduled to
start operating in May and another two will be put on by August,
partly replacing diesel-powered ferries now in use.
The company did not provide cost estimates for the ferries.
With the three new ferries, Shell will save on about 1,952
tonnes (13,838 barrels) a year of diesel and will reduce carbon
dioxide emissions by about 6,258 tonnes a year. Power for the
ferries will still be generated by a fossil fuel - natural gas.
MPA said it would work with Shell to make the charging
facilities at the company's Bukom plant available for other
electric harbour craft users.
The company also plans to run a hydrogen fuel cell trial on
a Shell-chartered vessel later this year, Nick Potter, a general
manager at Shell Shipping and Maritime, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sonali Paul)