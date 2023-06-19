Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-06-19 am EDT
2340.00 GBX   +0.17%
11:17aShell-led Dutch wind farm delivers first electricity
RE
08:11aHigh Court Refuses Permission For ClientEarth To Continue Action Against Shell's Directors
AQ
05:50aSHELL (NEU) : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell-led Dutch wind farm delivers first electricity

06/19/2023 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wind turbines from Vattenfall are seen at the North Sea in Scheveningen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The first electricity has been produced from the large Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, companies running the project said on Monday.

In a statement, the CrossWind consortium led by Shell and Mitsubishi subsidiary Eneco said it had delivered several megawatt-hours worth of electricity to the Dutch mainland via the electricity grid, operated by state-owned TenneT.

"In coming months production capacity will be constantly increased, so the wind park will eventually generate 3.3 TWh (terawatt-hours) a year," Eneco said in the statement.

Hollandse Kust Noord, located 18.5 kms (11.5 miles) off the Dutch coast, is expected to have capacity of 759 megawatts (MW) when it is completed by the end of this year.

Retail giant Amazon will buy half of the project's energy under a deal struck in 2021. Shell itself plans to use electricity from the project to make green hydrogen at a 200 MW plant under construction in Rotterdam.

The Netherlands plans to add around 1 gigawatt (GW) per year of offshore wind capacity in the North Sea as it looks to hit a target of 21 GW of offshore wind power by 2030. One gigawatt capacity is enough to supply around 1 million households with energy.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Emma Rumney)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.27% 125.49 Delayed Quote.49.39%
ENECO ENERGY LIMITED 0.00% 0.012 Delayed Quote.9.09%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.25% 6942 Delayed Quote.61.69%
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION -1.25% 2012 Delayed Quote.55.12%
SHELL PLC 0.17% 2340 Delayed Quote.0.43%
TOPIX INDEX -0.43% 2290.5 Delayed Quote.21.60%
All news about SHELL PLC
11:17aShell-led Dutch wind farm delivers first electricity
RE
08:11aHigh Court Refuses Permission For ClientEarth To Continue Action Against Shell's Direct..
AQ
05:50aSHELL (NEU) : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:17aShell CEO Seeks Increased Shareholder Returns Under New Strategy for Energy Transition
MT
06/16Transaction in Own Shares
GL
06/16Shell Updates on Operations Halt at Nyhamna Gas Plant in Norway
MT
06/16Shell Directors Not Liable In U.K. For Climate Change Policies
AQ
06/16Barclays Lifts Shell PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
06/16SHELL (NEU) : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
06/16UBS lifts B&M price target to 550p from 385p
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 344 B - -
Net income 2023 28 419 M - -
Net Debt 2023 38 442 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,06x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 203 B 203 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 29,95 $
Average target price 36,08 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Catherine Jeanne Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC0.43%202 709
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.69%2 083 464
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED62.47%187 911
TOTALENERGIES SE-8.27%142 666
EQUINOR ASA-8.85%94 015
PETROBRAS20.98%85 792
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer