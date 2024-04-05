Shell: operating targets tightened for Q1

On Friday, Shell tightened several of its performance targets for the first quarter, an announcement that was greeted with little excitement on the London Stock Exchange.



The energy company now expects LNG deliveries of between 7.2 and 7.6 million tons in the first three months of the year, compared with a range of 7 to 7.6 million previously.



In gas trading, however, the group says it expects results to be 'significantly lower' than the exceptional results recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Upstream oil and gas production is expected to be between 1.82 and 1.92 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, above analysts' forecasts.



Downstream refining margins are expected to be $12 per barrel, again above market projections.



Following this better-than-expected business update, Shell shares were little changed (+0.1%) on Friday morning on the London Stock Exchange.



At yesterday's closing price, they were up 17% on their annual low of January 21.



