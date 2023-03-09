Shell plc filed Form 20-F with SEC



09 March 2023









Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, (“2022 Form 20-F”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023.









The 2022 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings or www.sec.gov.









Shell plc also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022, (“2022 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 9, 2023.









The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in .pdf format from March 9, 2023 at www.shell.com/annual-publications.









Printed copies of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 17, 2023, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/order-printed-annual-report.















Enquiries



Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550 Americas: +1 713 241 4544



LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



Classification: Annual financial and audit reports

