(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Morgan Stanley raises Shell to 'equal-weight' (underweight)
----------
Jefferies cuts Berkeley Group price target to 4,474 (4,651) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies cuts Persimmon price target to 1,192 (1,396) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises Barratt Developments price target to 501 (499) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies cuts Taylor Wimpey price target to 141 (154) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies cuts Bellway price target to 2,680 (2,780) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Vistry price target to 880 (933) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises JTC price target to 770 (760) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Barclays cuts Liontrust Asset Management target to 1,040 (1,150) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Travis Perkins price target to 850 (965) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
----------
Berenberg reinitiates Burford Capital with 'buy' - price target 1,350 pence
----------
Berenberg raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting target to 580 (530) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises XPS Pensions price target to 210 (190) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays reinitiates THG with 'equal weight' - price target 87 pence
----------
Goldman Sachs starts Just Eat Takeaway with 'neutral' - price target 15.70 EUR
----------
Goldman Sachs starts Deliveroo with 'buy' - price target 142 pence
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.