(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Morgan Stanley raises Shell to 'equal-weight' (underweight)

----------

Jefferies cuts Berkeley Group price target to 4,474 (4,651) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies cuts Persimmon price target to 1,192 (1,396) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies raises Barratt Developments price target to 501 (499) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies cuts Taylor Wimpey price target to 141 (154) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies cuts Bellway price target to 2,680 (2,780) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts Vistry price target to 880 (933) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC raises JTC price target to 770 (760) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Barclays cuts Liontrust Asset Management target to 1,040 (1,150) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts Travis Perkins price target to 850 (965) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Berenberg reinitiates Burford Capital with 'buy' - price target 1,350 pence

----------

Berenberg raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting target to 580 (530) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC raises XPS Pensions price target to 210 (190) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Barclays reinitiates THG with 'equal weight' - price target 87 pence

----------

Goldman Sachs starts Just Eat Takeaway with 'neutral' - price target 15.70 EUR

----------

Goldman Sachs starts Deliveroo with 'buy' - price target 142 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.