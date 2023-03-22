Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:19:48 2023-03-22 pm EDT
2317.75 GBX   +0.31%
12:13pShell : announces Executive Committee changes - Form 6-K
PU
12:09pShell recommends shareholders reject climate activist resolution
RE
08:10aWorkers at BP's Petrofac-serviced Sites to Partake in North Sea Wage Protests
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell recommends shareholders reject climate activist resolution

03/22/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell recommended on Wednesday its shareholders vote against a climate activist resolution asking for more stringent emissions cuts by 2030 at its May 23 general meeting.

Activist group Follow This said in December it had co-filed resolutions with six major institutional investors managing $1.3 trillion in assets ahead of the annual general meetings of BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell.

Follow This wants the companies to commit to absolute emissions cuts by 2030, rather than intensity-based targets, in line with the Paris climate deal, including emissions from the combustion of the fuels they sell, known as Scope 3 emissions.

Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels, to have any hope of meeting Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Shell has ruled out setting such absolute emissions cut targets.

In an investor presentation, Shell called the Follow This resolution "not in the best interest of shareholders", "not supporting the climate" and said it was against good governance.

This echoes BP's recommendation.

At the 2022 shareholder meeting, Follow This received 20%support, down from 30% the previous year.

Graphic: Shell's emissions https://www.reuters.com/graphics/SHELL-EMISSIONS/gkplwlezbvb/chart.png

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.64% 158.12 Delayed Quote.-11.24%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.45% 106.46 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
SHELL PLC 0.52% 2320.5 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
All news about SHELL PLC
12:13pShell : announces Executive Committee changes - Form 6-K
PU
12:09pShell recommends shareholders reject climate activist resolution
RE
08:10aWorkers at BP's Petrofac-serviced Sites to Partake in North Sea Wage Protests
MT
07:11aVolta Invited to Due Diligence Program For U.S. Government Loan
DJ
03/21Banks lead London higher as confidence returns
AN
03/21Transaction in Own Shares
GL
03/21Shell Relaunches Sale of German Oil Refinery Stake
MT
03/21Accretive Assets And Planned Acquisitions Make Camber Energy Inc. Stock Ripe For Consid..
AQ
03/21Shell Reports Sharp Fall in Nigeria Oil Spills After Shutdown
AQ
03/20Transaction in Own Shares
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 342 B - -
Net income 2023 31 285 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,00x
Yield 2023 4,15%
Capitalization 195 B 195 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,17 $
Average target price 35,31 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-0.67%194 893
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.71%1 846 777
TOTALENERGIES SE-5.87%145 755
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.05%145 151
EQUINOR ASA-16.80%87 449
PETROBRAS-4.49%62 364
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer