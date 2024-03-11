LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Shell's head of liquefied natural gas, natural gas and power Steve Hill is leaving the company and his successor will be announced in the coming weeks, Shell said on Monday. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
