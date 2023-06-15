Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-06-15 am EDT
2334.50 GBX   +1.30%
12:59pTransaction in Own Shares
12:54pShell's Olympus Gulf of Mexico platform offline for maintenance
12:26pShell's Olympus Gulf of Mexico platform offline for maintenance
Shell's Olympus Gulf of Mexico platform offline for maintenance

06/15/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London

HOUSTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell on Thursday said its Olympus production platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is offline for planned maintenance.

The work started a week ago on Wednesday, June 7, and is expected to last 14 days, Shell said. The offshore hub, along with its Mars and Ursa platforms that underwent turnarounds last year, produce Mars sour crude.

Prices for Mars crude oil <WTC-MRS> has edged down in the last few days, but the grade is trading this week at a premium to U.S. crude oil futures at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.

Enbridge Inc said volumes on its Mississippi Canyon Gas System fell due to the maintenance and will return to normal volumes once it returns to service. The system transports production from the Mars platform to onshore Louisiana. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.58% 75.25 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
ENBRIDGE INC. 0.62% 49.45 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
GOLD 0.73% 1959.59 Delayed Quote.6.57%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.82% 387.0984 Real-time Quote.-14.42%
SHELL PLC 1.30% 2334.5 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
WTI 2.90% 70.459 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 344 B - -
Net income 2023 28 464 M - -
Net Debt 2023 38 543 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,92x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 29,25 $
Average target price 35,75 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Catherine Jeanne Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-0.92%198 099
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.88%2 107 276
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED57.42%187 305
TOTALENERGIES SE-8.08%142 615
EQUINOR ASA-9.25%93 757
PETROBRAS22.86%86 603
