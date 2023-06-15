Shell's Olympus Gulf of Mexico platform offline for maintenance

HOUSTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil
producer Shell on Thursday said its Olympus production
platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is offline for planned
maintenance.
The work started a week ago on Wednesday, June 7, and is
expected to last 14 days, Shell said. The offshore hub, along
with its Mars and Ursa platforms that underwent turnarounds last
year, produce Mars sour crude.
Prices for Mars crude oil <WTC-MRS> has edged down in the
last few days, but the grade is trading this week at a premium
to U.S. crude oil futures at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.
Enbridge Inc said volumes on its Mississippi Canyon
Gas System fell due to the maintenance and will return to normal
volumes once it returns to service. The system transports
production from the Mars platform to onshore Louisiana.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)