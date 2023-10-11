Singapore's Shell Jurong Island (SJI) has extinguished a fire that broke out at one of its petrochemical unit manufacturing site on Jurong Island, according to market sources.

The fire occurred at around 3:00 hours Singapore time on Oct.10 and was extinguished with no reported casualties, according to the source.

Market sources said that the fire would most likely impact Shell's styrene monomer (SM) production.

"The specific impact of the styrene plant is still being evaluated by Shell. We will have to wait and see how serious the damages are," said a China-based SM broker.

SJI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

At its site, SJI can produce a total of 1,040 million metric ton (mt) per year of SM and 490,000 mt/year propylene oxide (PO) between its two POSM lines, according to its website.

Operations at Shell's cracker on the same site do not appear to have been disrupted, sources said.

"Besides PO and SM, there should be no disruption to the other chemical production," added the SM broker.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Hazel Kumari, hkumari@opisnet.com; Editing by Hanwei Wu, hwu@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-23 0812ET