Shell shares are up 0.80% at 3,350.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange today, lifted by Q2 results that topped expectations. Over the period, the oil major generated adjusted profit of $9.8bn, versus $4.2bn a year earlier. The increase reflects strong operating performance across its businesses, highlighted by record upstream production in Brazil and record refinery utilization, despite disruptions tied to the conflict in the Middle East.

For the quarter, adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.76 versus $0.72 a year earlier, well above market expectations.



Financial and operational momentum at a high



Beyond the strength of its production system, the performance was supported by higher realized prices, growth in trading activities and optimization in liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as in crude oil and refined products. The group also benefited from favorable tax effects and improved margins in its Chemicals division.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose to $20.71bn versus $13.31bn a year earlier, with revenue up to $94.66bn from $65.41bn in Q2 2025.



For H1 2026, adjusted net income nearly doubled to $16.52bn, while revenue climbed to $164.33bn from $134.64bn.



Massive cash flow and a strengthened balance sheet



Cash flow from operations (CFFO) totaled $21.4bn versus $6.06bn. It was supported by higher selling prices, a $3.4bn working-capital contribution, and net cash inflows of $1.3bn related to timing differences in payments for emissions certificates and biofuels programs. These factors were only partially offset by tax payments of $2.9bn.



According to Jefferies, Q2 adjusted profit beat the consensus by 10% and CFFO (excluding working capital) exceeded expectations by 4%.



At the same time, financial discipline is in place. Shell's balance sheet remains solid with gearing held at 19%, corresponding to net debt of $42bn (reduced to $12bn excluding lease liabilities). Since 2022, the gas and oil group has delivered $5.8bn in structural cost reductions, including about $700m secured in H1 2026.



In addition, 2026 Capex guidance is unchanged, at between $24bn and $26bn.



Shareholder returns and portfolio strategy



Sticking to its capital allocation policy of returning 40% to 50% of CFFO through the cycle, the British oil company returned 44% of its operating cash flow over the past 12 months. In Q2 alone, distributions totaled $5.2bn ($3bn in share buybacks and $2.2bn in dividends), with a declared dividend of $0.3906 per share.



For the 19th consecutive quarter, Shell announced a new share buyback program of at least $3bn, to be supplemented by $1.2bn not executed in the prior quarter (from a program initially planned at $3bn but reduced to $1.8bn when the acquisition of ARC Resources, a Canadian energy company, was announced).



Strategically, the group continues to streamline and upgrade its asset base:



- divestments and portfolio moves: sale of Jiffy Lube in the United States, announced disposals of SPRNG Energy in India, the Marketing business in South Africa, and end-of-life Na Kika assets in the Gulf of Mexico.



- external growth: shareholders formally approved the acquisition of ARC Resources, with closing expected in the third quarter of 2026. The transaction is set to lift production growth to a 4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030 versus 2025.



Wael Swan, Shell's CEO, noted that "the group's operating performance delivered very strong results in another quarter marked by significant disruptions in global energy markets, as we worked relentlessly to provide our customers with the energy supplies and essential products they needed".



Amongst analysts, ING believes that "these numbers are good and the underlying cost-reduction programs are continuing". However, the bank remains puzzled by Shell's decision to slow the pace of share buybacks by $500m per quarter, while issuing new shares to partly finance the acquisition of ARC Resources, likely in Q3 2026. ING maintains its hold rating with a target price of €41.



Focus on production and third-quarter outlook



During Q2, production volumes came under occasional pressure compared with Q1.



Total oil and gas production (Integrated Gas) fell 31% to 631,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). It was affected by the conflict in the Middle East impacting volumes in Qatar. LNG liquefaction volumes fell 2% to 7.73m tonnes, due to events in Qatar and maintenance work. The decline was partially offset by strong performance in Australia and Canada.



In the Upstream (exploration and production) division, total production declined to 1.82m boe/d, mainly due to heavier maintenance activity. The drop was partially offset by the start-up of new oil production in Brazil and in the Gulf of America. Adjusted profit for the segment nevertheless more than doubled year over year in the quarter to $3.49bn, from $1.73bn a year earlier.



On guidance, for 2026, cash capital spending is reaffirmed at between $24bn and $26bn. An increase is still expected versus $21bn in 2025.



In the third quarter, for Integrated Gas, production is estimated at between 570,000 and 630,000 boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between about 7.1m and 7.7m tonnes. (Note: the third-quarter outlook excludes all volumes from ARC Resources Ltd. and Qatar).



For Upstream, production is expected to be between 1.68m and 1.88m boe/d, due to increased maintenance activity across the portfolio.



For Marketing, next quarter's sales volumes are estimated at between 2.55m and 2.75m b/d (barrels per day), versus 2.57m b/d in the second quarter.