    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-07-27 am EDT
2119.50 GBX   +1.29%
02:11aShell reports record profit of $11.5 billion
RE
02:08aSHELL : second quarter 2022 results announcement
PU
02:04aShell announces commencement of a share buyback programme
GL
Shell : second quarter 2022 results announcement

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
Ben van Beurden (CEO, Shell plc) and Sinead Gorman (CFO, Shell plc) will host a results analyst webcast of the second quarter 2022 results on Thursday July 28th at 15:00 BST (16:00 CEST and 10:00 EDT).

The presentation video and transcript will be published here at 09:00 BST (10:00 CEST and 04:00 EDT).

Disclaimer

Shell plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 399 B - -
Net income 2022 36 969 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,11x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 25,50 $
Average target price 33,29 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC30.69%187 319
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY22.14%2 270 660
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.48%135 520
TOTALENERGIES SE11.46%127 729
EQUINOR ASA51.40%115 440
PETROBRAS9.00%79 277