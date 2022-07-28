Shell : second quarter 2022 results announcement

Ben van Beurden (CEO, Shell plc) and Sinead Gorman (CFO, Shell plc) will host a results analyst webcast of the second quarter 2022 results on Thursday July 28th at 15:00 BST (16:00 CEST and 10:00 EDT).

The presentation video and transcript will be published here at 09:00 BST (10:00 CEST and 04:00 EDT).