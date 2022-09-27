Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
2211.50 GBX   -0.14%
12:04aShell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
RE
09/26Australia - a land of promise and hurdles for offshore wind developers
RE
09/26Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Sinking
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic

09/27/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Shell logo and stock graph

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global aviation fuel demand is expected to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels of 300 mln tonnes per year in the next one to two years, the head of aviation at Shell said on Tuesday.

Demand in the United States is back at 2019 levels while Europe's consumption has recovered to more than 80% and is on track for full recovery in the next year, Shell Aviation President Jan Toschka told Reuters on the sidelines of the 38th Asia Pacific Petroleum Energy Conference (APPEC).

"Asia has been a bit more of a bumpy road with markets opening up and closing down but mostly we expect Asia in particular, in the next year, to come back, but it might take another year before we see the full potential of the market," he said.

However, jet fuel supplies are tightening in Europe with the European Union's sanctions on Russian oil products kicking in on Feb. 5, causing the region to import more fuel from the U.S., China, India and the Middle East.

"The market needs to buy from refineries further away ... shipping and rail and all kinds of distribution are under more stress now with this new kind of routing (of trade)," he said.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Isabel Kua and Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 84.49 Delayed Quote.11.32%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.93% 5370.29 Real-time Quote.-13.65%
SHELL PLC -0.14% 2211.5 Delayed Quote.36.36%
WTI 0.61% 77.127 Delayed Quote.5.54%
All news about SHELL PLC
12:04aShell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
RE
09/26Australia - a land of promise and hurdles for offshore wind developers
RE
09/26Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Sinking
MT
09/26Oil Companies Halt Offshore Production Ahead of Hurricane -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/26BP, Chevron cut offshore oil production ahead of Hurricane Ian
RE
09/26Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09/26Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreating
MT
09/26Yokogawa Selected as MAC for Construction of Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant
AQ
09/26Norway oil safety regulator warns of threats from unidentified drones
RE
09/26SHELL (NEU) : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 400 B - -
Net income 2022 43 304 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,04x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 23,93 $
Average target price 33,87 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC36.36%174 399
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.62%2 048 748
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.86%132 826
TOTALENERGIES SE5.37%114 422
EQUINOR ASA43.37%101 788
GAZPROM-42.32%81 374