April 5 (Reuters) - Shell said on Friday that first-quarter trading results for its integrated gas division are expected to be significantly lower than the fourth quarter.

The oil company expects to take an exploration write-off of about $600 million, mainly in Albania in the first quarter, it said in an update ahead of results due on May 2. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)