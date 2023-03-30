Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
2023-03-30
2318.00 GBX   +0.87%
01:00pShell to split its global renewable power business - Bloomberg News
RE
12:57pShell splits renewables business in CEO shake-up
RE
12:35pShell to split its global renewable power business - Bloomberg News
RE
Shell splits renewables business in CEO shake-up

03/30/2023 | 12:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell is splitting up its renewables and low-carbon division as part of Chief Executive Wael Sawan's shake-up to boost the energy giant's returns.

Shell is eliminating the global role of executive vice president for renewable generation held by Thomas Brostrom, who joined the company in 2021 from Danish renewables giant Orsted, a company spokesman said.

Wind and solar power businesess will now fall under the regional heads of Shell Energy, reporting to Executive Vice President Steve Hill.

At the same time, Anna Mascolo was named executive vice president for low carbon products and sectors, including biofuels, carbon capture and nature-based solutions.

Hill and Mascolo report to Huibert Vigeveno, who runs the downstream and renewables division and sits on Shell's executive committee.  

The changes were first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)

By Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2023
