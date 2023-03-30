Shell splits renewables business in CEO shake-up

Shell is eliminating the global role of executive vice president for renewable generation held by Thomas Brostrom, who joined the company in 2021 from Danish renewables giant Orsted, a company spokesman said.

Wind and solar power businesess will now fall under the regional heads of Shell Energy, reporting to Executive Vice President Steve Hill.

At the same time, Anna Mascolo was named executive vice president for low carbon products and sectors, including biofuels, carbon capture and nature-based solutions.

Hill and Mascolo report to Huibert Vigeveno, who runs the downstream and renewables division and sits on Shell's executive committee.

The changes were first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)

By Ron Bousso