Shell ties up with renewables firm for Australia battery storage project

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shell Energy Australia,
global oil and gas major Shell Plc's renewable energy
business in the country, and AMPYR Australia (AMPYR) signed an
agreement to develop a battery energy storage system, the
companies said on Friday.
The proposed 500 megawatt (MW) battery project will be built
in the central west region of Australia's New South Wales (NSW)
state, Singapore-based renewable energy firm AMPYR said.
The construction is expected to begin in the middle of next
year, subject to all relevant approvals and financing.
Shell Energy will hold the rights to charge and dispatch
energy once the project becomes operational, the companies said
in a statement. They did not disclose the project's cost.
"(This) will be one of the largest battery storage projects
in NSW, contributing to the reliability of the national
electricity market and further advancing Australia's clean
energy future," AMPYR Director Ben Salmon said.
The environmental impact statement of the battery energy
storage system project is expected to be released for public
consultation later this month.
In June, NSW had said it would invest A$1.2 billion ($760
million) in new transmission lines over 10 years to speed up
connections to the grid for new renewable energy projects as the
state looks to shift to greener power.
Battery energy storage is essential for preventing blackouts
— amid coal-fired plants being retired in Australia — as it can
absorb energy during the day when prices are cheap and release
the energy when wind and solar power are not available,
typically when prices are higher.
($1 = 1.5785 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Uttaresh.V)