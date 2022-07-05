Log in
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:48 2022-07-05 am EDT
2126.50 GBX   -3.47%
08:30aShell to Join World's Largest LNG Project in Qatar -- Update
DJ
07:51aQatarEnergy Reportedly Selects Shell for Qatar's North Field East LNG Project
MT
07:21aShell Secures 6% Stake In QatarEnergy's North Field East LNG Project
MT
Shell to Join World's Largest LNG Project in Qatar -- Update

07/05/2022 | 08:30am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Shell PLC said Tuesday that it has been chosen by QatarEnergy to participate in the $29 billion North Field East liquefied natural gas expansion project in Qatar.

The U.K. energy company said it will hold a 25% stake in a joint-venture company that will own 25% of North Field East. QatarEnergy will own the remaining 75% of the project to build four LNG trains with a combined liquefaction capacity of 32 million metric tons a year.

Last month, Exxon Mobil Corp., TotalEnergies SE and ENI SpA were also chosen to join the project.

This is the largest project in the history of the LNG industry and will support the delivery of much-needed gas supplies to market around the world, Shell said.

North Field East will expand Qatar's annual LNG capacity to 110 million tons by 2026 from the current 77 million tons, placing the country as the largest LNG producer in the world. The project will require an investment of $28.75 billion, according to ENI.

"Through its pioneering integration with carbon capture and storage, this landmark project will help provide LNG the world urgently needs with a lower carbon footprint," Shell's Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said.

LNG, which is transported by ship, is viewed as the main option for Europe to replace pipeline gas imports from Russia. Qatar traditionally exports most of its LNG to other countries in Asia, but European buyers willing to pay a premium could result in higher seaborne deliveries to Europe.

Shares in Shell at 1205 GMT were down 2.3% at 2,153.0 pence.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 0829ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -3.03% 11.146 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.23% 87.55 Delayed Quote.43.08%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.25% 251.5685 Real-time Quote.53.62%
SHELL PLC -3.06% 2134.5 Delayed Quote.35.84%
TOTALENERGIES SE -3.51% 50.62 Real-time Quote.17.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.02% 62.451 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
WTI -1.42% 108.771 Delayed Quote.43.54%
