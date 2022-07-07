Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:16 2022-07-07 am EDT
2007.25 GBX   +1.67%
Shell to Reverse up to $4.5 Billion in Impairments on Assets

07/07/2022 | 02:59am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Shell PLC said Thursday it will reverse previous aftertax impairments of up to $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion to its upstream and integrated gas assets in the second quarter.

The oil major said it had raised its mid- and long-term oil and gas commodity prices outlook in the second quarter to reflect the current macroeconomic environment as well as updated energy-market demand and supply fundamentals.

The company also said it expects its integrated gas production to be between 930,000 and 980,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and liquid natural gas liquefaction volumes to be between 7.4 million and 8.0 million metric tons. Trading and optimization results for integrated gas is expected to slip on-quarter in the second quarter.

Shell further expects one-off charges of around $200 million in the second quarter, including well write-offs, provisions and commercial settlements.

Second-quarter marketing earnings are expected to rise on-quarter, to be in-line compared with the second quarter of 2021.

The company expects its chemicals and products division's trading and optimization results to be strong in the second quarter, though to be lower than the first quarter.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 0258ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 100.31 Delayed Quote.46.07%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.67% 259.2003 Real-time Quote.53.62%
SHELL PLC 1.31% 2004 Delayed Quote.21.73%
WTI -0.28% 98.21 Delayed Quote.46.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 35 494 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34 655 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,88x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 23,50 $
Average target price 34,04 $
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC21.73%172 626
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY16.61%2 243 429
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%140 110
TOTALENERGIES SE6.74%128 396
EQUINOR ASA43.05%106 948
PJSC GAZPROM-43.07%72 439