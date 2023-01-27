Shell to Review Household Energy Businesses in UK, Netherlands, Germany

By Elena Vardon

Shell PLC on Thursday said it is starting a strategic review of its home energy retail business in the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany, but stressed that no decisions have yet been made.

The London-based energy giant said that the review is likely to take a number of months, adding that the wholesale and B2B energy supply businesses aren't part of this review.

It didn't say whether any jobs would be affected by the decision, but confirmed that Shell Energy Retail Ltd. currently employs around 2,000 people.

Shell said that the review is part of its 'power progress' strategy which includes exploring options to address performance in tough market conditions and maximize the value of its portfolio.

The company's priority remains to ensure customers in those countries continue to receive their energy supply, and to provide support for those who are struggling with the cost of energy and wider cost-of-living pressures, it said.

