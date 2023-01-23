Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:25:48 2023-01-23 am EST
2364.25 GBX   +0.05%
04:10aStocks open higher; hawkish ECB boosts euro
AN
03:58aShell to offer additional gas delivery for Australian customers in 2023
RE
02:54aBalfour Beatty wins GBP1 billion tunnel contract
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell to offer additional gas delivery for Australian customers in 2023

01/23/2023 | 03:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London

(Reuters) - Shell Plc said on Monday its QGC business, which develops methane reserves within Queensland, planned to offer additional gas for the Australian market, amounting to about 8 petajoules (PJ) for delivery in 2023.

Shell's offer comes on the heels of a legislation passed by the Australian government that set a price cap on natural gas, which will apply to new wholesale gas sales by east coast producers for one year.

The price cap provision, which met with fierce opposition from suppliers in Australia's east coasts market including global major Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell, was placed at A$12 ($8.40) per gigajoule (GJ).

Gas producers and analysts have warned that the new law will lead to market chaos, with producers already withholding supply offers while they assess its impact.

The volume is in addition to the 20 PJ gas offered domestically since December 2022, at or below A$12/GJ, of which over 13PJ has been contracted, Shell said.

Highlighting the need for a policy environment that encourages new supplies in "close proximity to the demand point", the company added, "squeezing gas from the north to the south is neither a sustainable nor an affordable way to supply customers in southern markets."

Based on current production forecasts, the company added that its unit is anticipating the availability of additional gas for delivery to domestic customers as the year progresses.

($1 = 1.4290 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.82% 113.35 Delayed Quote.2.77%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.93% 146.2684 Real-time Quote.-32.16%
SHELL PLC -0.10% 2360 Delayed Quote.1.59%
All news about SHELL PLC
04:10aStocks open higher; hawkish ECB boosts euro
AN
03:58aShell to offer additional gas delivery for Australian customers in 2023
RE
02:54aBalfour Beatty wins GBP1 billion tunnel contract
AN
01/22Netherlands to Shut Down Europe's Biggest Gasfield in October Amid Safety Concerns
MT
01/22Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
RE
01/20Sunny outlook for commodities lifts FTSE 100
AN
01/20TotalEnergies Says Gas Production at Mabrouk Field in Oman Has Started
DJ
01/20FTSE 100 lifted by commodities despite UK gloom
AN
01/19Aviation leaders hail green fuel as carbon saviour, but wonder who will pay
RE
01/19Transaction in Own Shares
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 B - -
Net income 2022 39 534 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,58x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 29,26 $
Average target price 35,63 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC1.59%204 272
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.09%1 886 170
TOTALENERGIES SE0.34%157 743
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.61%134 740
EQUINOR ASA-12.82%98 182
PETROBRAS8.24%71 078