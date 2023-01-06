Advanced search
Shell to pay $2 billion in EU and UK windfall tax in Q4

01/06/2023 | 02:12am EST
General view of a Shell petrol station

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell expects to pay about $2 billion in additional taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector.

Europe's largest oil and gas company also said in an update ahead of its full year results on Feb. 3 that its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the quarter will be hit by prolonged outages at two major plants in Australia.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.44% 79.19 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.20% 168.7424 Real-time Quote.-10.37%
SHELL PLC 1.16% 2311.5 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
WTI 0.11% 74.367 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 391 B - -
Net income 2022 40 613 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,51 $
Average target price 35,51 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-0.62%192 350
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.71%1 854 067
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.21%151 535
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.84%127 027
EQUINOR ASA-9.75%99 557
GAZPROM0.00%64 230