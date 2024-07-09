July 8 (Reuters) - Shell said on Monday it would start redeploying personnel to its Perdido and Whale oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico on July 9.

As a precautionary measure against Hurricane Beryl, the company had shut-in production at its Perdido production platform.

Beryl brought strong winds and torrential rain to southeast Texas on Monday, killing at least three people, flooding highways, closing oil ports, canceling more than 1,300 flights and knocking out power to more than 2.7 million homes and businesses. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Sherin Elizabeth in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)