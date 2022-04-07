Log in
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Shell writes down up to $5 bln after Russia exit

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Shell will write down up to $5 billion in the first quarter as a result of its decision to exit Russia, higher than previously disclosed, while its oil and gas trading activities are set to get a boost from soaring energy prices, the company said on Thursday.

The post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and $5 billion in the first quarter will not impact the company's earnings, Shell said in an update ahead of its earnings announcement on May 5. It had previously said the Russia write-downs would reach around $3.4 billion

Shell, the world's largest liquefied natural gas trader, said earnings from LNG trading were expected to be higher in the quarter from the previous three months. Earnings from oil trading are set to be "significantly higher" in the quarter. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 29 408 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,55x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 210 B 210 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Chairman-Russia & Caspian Region
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC30.78%210 316
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.11%2 291 710
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.71%150 101
TOTALENERGIES SE2.29%139 195
EQUINOR ASA39.08%120 825
PETROBRAS13.85%94 358