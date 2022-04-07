Shell writes down up to $5 bln after Russia exit

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Shell will write down
up to $5 billion in the first quarter as a result of its
decision to exit Russia, higher than previously disclosed, while
its oil and gas trading activities are set to get a boost from
soaring energy prices, the company said on Thursday.
The post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and $5
billion in the first quarter will not impact the company's
earnings, Shell said in an update ahead of its earnings
announcement on May 5. It had previously said the Russia
write-downs would reach around $3.4 billion
Shell, the world's largest liquefied natural gas trader,
said earnings from LNG trading were expected to be higher in the
quarter from the previous three months. Earnings from oil
trading are set to be "significantly higher" in the quarter.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jason Neely and David
Holmes)