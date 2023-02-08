Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46:14 2023-02-08 am EST
2453.50 GBX   -0.06%
2453.50 GBX   -0.06%
TotalEnergies CEO: Russia sanctions are creating a "grey" oil market

02/08/2023 | 04:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck

PARIS (Reuters) - Western sanctions against Russia are creating a parallel oil market, the chief executive of French oil major TotalEnergies said on Wednesday.

"We had a relatively transparent, well-functioning global oil market .. I understand the political objective, but I don't think we have fully appreciated the consequences," Patrick Pouyanne told reporters after his company posted a record profit for 2022.

"There is no longer a unified oil market ... With all these bans, we are creating a grey market for oil," he said adding that Russia was "without a doubt capable of selling its products elsewhere.

"The weapon Russia has, is to reduce volumes, and raise prices," Pouyanne said.

Unlike rivals such as BP and Shell, TotalEnergies has kept some of its investments in Russia, including the Yamal venture producing liquefied natural gas in Russia's Arctic.

"This contract for the time being is useful, and we are not the only ones with a Yamal contract, there are other European companies," Pouyanne said.

The group booked $14.8 billion worth of impairments on its Russian holdings in 2022, including a $4.1 billion write-off on its stake in Russian group Novatek.

However, it still received $1.48 billion in cashflow from its Russian operations during 2022.

Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections, Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday.

Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20 trading and banking sources said. A handful are partly owned by Russian companies.

(Reporting by America Hernandez; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Richard Lough)

By America Hernandez


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.68% 84.5 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.48% 123.5603 Real-time Quote.-45.10%
SHELL PLC 0.14% 2455.5 Delayed Quote.5.55%
TOTALENERGIES SE -3.15% 55.73 Real-time Quote.-1.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.71% 71.8 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
WTI 0.77% 78.252 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 39 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,72x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SHELL PLC
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 29,48 $
Average target price 35,44 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC5.55%205 230
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 875 404
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.89%147 328
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.01%133 724
EQUINOR ASA-16.29%90 145
PETROBRAS5.31%69 149