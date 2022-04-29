Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/29 11:30:00 am EDT
2168.50 GBX   -0.76%
01:06pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
10:18aFactbox - Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
09:52aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

04/29/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction in Own Shares

29 April 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 29 April 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

(GBP)

  		Lowest price paid

(GBP)

  		Volume weighted average price paid per Share

(GBP) 		Venue
29/04/2022 1,000,000 £21.9750 £21.6050 £21.7832 LSE
29/04/2022 600,000 £21.9750 £21.6000 £21.7834 BATS (BXE)
29/04/2022 400,000 £21.9650 £21.6050 £21.7824 Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 03 February 2022

In respect of this arrangement, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 4 May 2022

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


All news about SHELL PLC
01:06pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
10:18aFactbox - Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
09:52aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
08:37aShell to Buy India's Solenergi Power Private for $1.55 Billion
DJ
07:24aSHELL : to acquire Sprng Energy group, one of India's leading renewable power platforms
PU
04:17aBASF concedes Wintershall Dea IPO is not an option now
RE
01:52aGas prices help OMV cushion Nord Stream impairments in Q1
RE
01:52aGas prices help OMV cushion Nord Stream impairments in Q1
RE
04/28Switzerland's ABB E-mobility to Supply Shell With EV Charging Infrastructure
MT
04/28CNOOC Says No Concrete Plan to Pick Up Abandoned Russian Assets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 B - -
Net income 2022 31 251 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,27x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,21 $
Average target price 33,52 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC34.73%204 556
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.42%2 392 652
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.65%136 712
TOTALENERGIES SE4.82%127 212
EQUINOR ASA35.76%109 495
PETROBRAS6.36%83 585