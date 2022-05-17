Log in
Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09:42aSonoro Gold Steady as Exploration Drilling at the Cerro Caliche Project Shows Some High-Grade Mineralization
MT
09:20aCompanies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
Transaction in Own Shares

05/17/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Transaction in Own Shares
       
17 May 2022 
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 17 May 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
       
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue: 
       
Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBP)		Lowest price paid

(GBP)		Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBP)		Venue 
17/05/20222,961,00023.63523.35523.536LSE 
17/05/2022438,00023.62523.36523.535Chi-X (CXE) 
17/05/2022447,00023.63523.35023.536BATS (BXE) 

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 5 May 2022.

In respect of this arrangement, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 5 May 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355


LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


