Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-04 am EDT
2203.00 GBX   +3.87%
12:35pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
09:53aSHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07:09aGazprom proposes adding LNG to rouble-for-gas scheme -Ifax
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

07/04/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Transaction in Own Shares
       
04 July 2022 
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • 
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 04 July 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
       
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue: 
       
Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBP)		Lowest price paid

(GBP)		Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBP)		Venue 
04/07/20222,200,00022.15021.60521.925LSE 
04/07/2022400,00022.15021.60021.909Chi-X (CXE) 
04/07/2022400,00022.15021.60021.907BATS (BXE) 

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 5 May 2022.

In respect of this arrangement, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 5 May 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355


LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


All news about SHELL PLC
12:35pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
09:53aSHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07:09aGazprom proposes adding LNG to rouble-for-gas scheme -Ifax
RE
04:55aNorway oil offshore workers set to go on strike on Tuesday, cutting output
RE
04:43aOil stocks lift FTSE 100; Grafton Group drags FTSE 250 lower
RE
04:39aEnergy shares boost European equities but recession fears cap gains
RE
03:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The FTSE rises on higher oil prices
07/03Norway strike could cut gas output by 13% next week - oil lobby
RE
07/01Cowen & Co Adjusts Shell Price Target to $60 From $62, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/01Shell Unit, Philippines' Emerging Power Teaming Up For Renewable Energy Project
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 370 B - -
Net income 2022 34 343 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,64x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 188 B 188 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 25,52 $
Average target price 34,01 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC30.23%187 772
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.76%2 264 956
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.78%137 400
TOTALENERGIES SE12.37%133 242
EQUINOR ASA39.89%106 078
PJSC GAZPROM-43.92%82 566