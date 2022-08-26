Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
2334.00 GBX   +0.58%
12:50pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:12aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
07:05aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

08/26/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction in Own Shares

26 August 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 26 August 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
26/08/20221,300,000 £23.4500£23.2000£23.3135LSEGBP
26/08/2022- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000Chi-X (CXE)GBP
26/08/2022- £0.0000£0.0000£0.0000BATS (BXE)GBP
26/08/20221,600,000 €27.6750€27.3000€27.5171XAMSEUR
26/08/2022- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000CBOE DXEEUR
26/08/2022- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 28 July 2022.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 28 July 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


All news about SHELL PLC
12:50pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:12aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
07:05aCompanies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
06:08aJapan's JERA signs new LNG deal with Russia's Sakhalin-2
RE
08/25Transaction in Own Shares
GL
08/25Shell Namibia Unit Awards Reactivation Contract to Northern Ocean
MT
08/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08/25Shell Subsidiary to Pay Up to About $636,000 for Overcharging Prepayment Customers
MT
08/25ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron to Withdraw $3bn Suits Against NNPC
AQ
08/25ExxonMobil, Shell Agree to End Lawsuits Against NNPC Over Oil Contracts - Report
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 B - -
Net income 2022 40 874 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,96x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 200 B 199 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,42 $
Average target price 33,91 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC43.08%199 698
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.91%2 303 215
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.19%139 604
TOTALENERGIES SE21.08%137 231
EQUINOR ASA70.05%132 203
PETROBRAS16.98%90 362