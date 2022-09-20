Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
2302.50 GBX   +0.26%
01:40pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:27aAs the Amazon burns, Brazilian firms tap investors in New York for help
RE
12:54aPortugal Flags Winter Shortage If Nigeria Fails To Deliver All Gas Volume Planned
MT
Transaction in Own Shares

09/20/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
Transaction in Own Shares

20 September 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 20 September 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

 

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

 

 

Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid

 

Lowest price paid

 

Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

20/09/2022

2,299,912

£23.5050

£22.9000

£23.1162

LSE

GBP

20/09/2022

613,000

£23.1600

£22.9000

£23.0335

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

20/09/2022

1,113,000

£23.1550

£22.9000

£23.0339

BATS (BXE)

GBP

20/09/2022

2,536,027

€26.8300

€26.1550

€26.3754

XAMS

EUR

20/09/2022

100,690

€26.2000

€26.1550

€26.1833

CBOE DXE

EUR

20/09/2022

-

€0.0000

€0.0000

€0.0000

TQEX

EUR

 

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 28 July 2022.

 

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 28 July 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022.

 

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

 

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

 

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

 

 

 

Attachment


