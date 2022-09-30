Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
2246.50 GBX   +0.22%
01:27pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:04aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
04:27aKorean Air Signs MOU With Shell To Explore 5-Year SAF Supply From 2026 -- OPIS
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

09/30/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction in Own Shares

30 September 2022

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 September 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
30/09/20222,493,304 £22.8000£22.2950£22.5044LSEGBP
30/09/2022690,300 £22.7950£22.3000£22.5427Chi-X (CXE)GBP
30/09/20221,342,900 £22.8000£22.2850£22.5434BATS (BXE)GBP
30/09/20222,500,000 €25.8500€25.3950€25.6320XAMSEUR
30/09/2022200,000 €25.7000€25.5150€25.6041CBOE DXEEUR
30/09/2022- €0.0000€0.0000€0.0000TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 28 July 2022.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 28 July 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


All news about SHELL PLC
01:27pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:04aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
04:27aKorean Air Signs MOU With Shell To Explore 5-Year SAF Supply From 2026 -- OPIS
DJ
01:19aMaersk Drilling Wins $37 Million Contract from Shell for Semi-submersible Rig in Brazil
MT
09/29Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09/29Publication of Prospectus Supplement
GL
09/29Publication of Prospectus Supplement
GL
09/29BP, Chevron cut offshore oil production ahead of Hurricane Ian (Sept. 26)
RE
09/29Decklar Resources Closes US$20 Million Debt Finance Facility for Development of Oza Oil..
MT
09/29Shell Steps Up Fossil Fuels Divestment, Acquires Nigerian Firm in First African Renewab..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 400 B - -
Net income 2022 43 304 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,17x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 177 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,71 $
Average target price 33,87 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC38.21%177 301
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.15%2 097 517
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.78%124 802
TOTALENERGIES SE5.99%116 734
EQUINOR ASA47.92%103 569
GAZPROM-42.32%80 143