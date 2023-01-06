Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
2350.00 GBX   +1.67%
12:44pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:13pFTSE 100 Closes at 7699 Points Lifted by Miners, Returns to Prepandemic Levels
DJ
11:02aTrending: Shell to Take $2 Billion Tax Hit for 4Q as Integrated Gas Trading Rose
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

01/06/2023 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction in Own Shares

January 06, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 06 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:


Date of PurchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
06/01/2023147,449£ 23.4900£ 23.2100£ 23.3789LSEGBP
06/01/202335,809£ 23.4800£ 23.2150£ 23.3384Chi-X (CXE)GBP
06/01/202323,571£ 23.4850£ 23.2100£ 23.3763BATS (BXE)GBP
06/01/2023----XAMSEUR
06/01/2023----CBOE DXEEUR
06/01/2023----TQEXEUR


These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


All news about SHELL PLC
12:44pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:13pFTSE 100 Closes at 7699 Points Lifted by Miners, Returns to Prepandemic Levels
DJ
11:02aTrending: Shell to Take $2 Billion Tax Hit for 4Q as Integrated Gas Trading Ros..
DJ
10:14aUK's Budget Discipline Limits Hit to Sterling, Gilts From News of Strikes
DJ
09:03aSector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
08:36aUK Banking Outlook is Bright Despite Economy's Woes
DJ
08:20aSHELL (NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
07:52aDecember Jobs Data Eyed as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Muted Premarket Friday
MT
06:42aUK Retail-Park Footfall Likely to Drop on Weakening Demand
DJ
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 391 B - -
Net income 2022 40 613 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,51 $
Average target price 35,44 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-0.62%192 350
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.71%1 845 883
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.21%151 274
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.28%126 878
EQUINOR ASA-9.15%98 731
GAZPROM0.00%64 280