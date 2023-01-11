Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Shell plc
  News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-01-11 am EST
2406.00 GBX   +1.24%
2406.00 GBX   +1.24%
12:44pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
09:16aSector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Wednesday
MT
06:44aDeltic Energy shares surge as gas detected at North Sea well
AN
Transaction in Own Shares

01/11/2023 | 12:44pm EST
Transaction in Own Shares

January 11, 2023

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 11 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:


Date of PurchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
11/01/2023500,000£ 24.1700£ 23.8400£ 24.0018LSEGBP
11/01/2023----Chi-X (CXE)GBP
11/01/2023612,426£ 24.1650£ 23.8600£ 24.0077BATS (BXE)GBP
11/01/2023----XAMSEUR
11/01/2023----CBOE DXEEUR
11/01/2023----TQEXEUR


These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 October 2022.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 October 2022 up to and including 27 January 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020)through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 388 B - -
Net income 2022 40 328 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,47x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 202 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
