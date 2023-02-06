Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:06 2023-02-06 am EST
2398.50 GBX   -0.64%
01:32pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
01:32pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
06:40aSHELL (NEU) : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

02/06/2023 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

06 February, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 6 February 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

 

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

 

 

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

  		Lowest price paid

  		Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
06/02/2023 846,943

  		£24.205 £23.775 £23.989 LSE GBP
06/02/2023 230,000 £24.200 £23.785 £24.030 Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
06/02/2023 176,057 £24.200 £23.955 £24.087 BATS (BXE)
GBP
06/02/2023 924,000 €27.075 €26.670 €26.912 XAMS EUR
06/02/2023 290,000 €27.065 €26.670 €26.925 CBOE DXE EUR
06/02/2023 30,000 €27.070 €26.690 €26.931 TQEX EUR

 

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 February 2023.

 

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023.

 

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

 

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares


 

 

Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SHELL PLC
01:32pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
01:32pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
06:40aSHELL (NEU) : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:03aNorth American Morning Briefing: Payrolls Shocker, China..
DJ
04:21aShell plc fourth quarter 2022 results announcement
AQ
03:33aSafety improved on world's first liquid hydrogen carrier after malfunction
RE
02:12aSafety improved on world's first liquid hydrogen carrier after malfunction
RE
02/05Woodside, Partners Make New Push to Advance Greater Sunrise Project
DJ
02/03Trinidad says negotiations with Venezuela on gas project to happen soon
RE
02/03Trinidad hopes to soon begin negotiations with Venezuela over gas project
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 39 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,67x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 203 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 29,20 $
Average target price 35,58 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC3.78%203 386
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.31%1 881 114
TOTALENERGIES SE-3.92%150 929
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.85%134 819
EQUINOR ASA-14.77%93 352
PETROBRAS1.27%67 523