Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-03-09 am EST
2573.00 GBX   -0.56%
11:49aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
10:02aCERAWEEK-Coming winters a worry, Europe relying on luck for energy security -Shell CEO
RE
07:16aShell plc filed Form 20-F with SEC
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

03/09/2023 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09 March, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 9 March 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
09/03/20231,303,413

 		£25.835£25.515£25.613LSEGBP
09/03/202377,216£25.800£25.525£25.607Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
09/03/2023179,371£25.805£25.515£25.590BATS (BXE)
GBP
09/03/20231,198,039€29.085€28.715€28.840XAMSEUR
09/03/2023224,113€29.020€28.725€28.844CBOE DXEEUR
09/03/20237,848€28.985€28.760€28.846TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 February 2023.

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


All news about SHELL PLC
11:49aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
10:02aCERAWEEK-Coming winters a worry, Europe relying on luck for energy security -Shell CEO
RE
07:16aShell plc filed Form 20-F with SEC
GL
07:16aShell plc filed Form 20-F with SEC
GL
07:11aShell CEO pay up 50% as soaring energy prices boosted profit
AQ
05:00aEnergy Giant Shell's Emissions Drop 10% in FY22
MT
04:59aTechnip Energies, Shell Unit, Zachry Selected for Carbon Capture Project in US
MT
04:20aShell Publishes Annual Report and Accounts
AQ
04:20aShell Publishes Annual Report and Accounts
GL
04:12aShell : Miscellaneous
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 389 B - -
Net income 2022 39 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,95x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 212 B 212 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 30,65 $
Average target price 35,41 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC11.24%212 050
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 897 785
TOTALENERGIES SE0.43%164 714
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED25.49%141 747
EQUINOR ASA-8.95%95 083
PETROBRAS3.59%69 777