  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-03-10 am EST
2544.50 GBX   -1.11%
12:13pOffshore workers to strike at UK continental shelf, says Unite
RE
11:59aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:22aTech, Oil Stocks Lift European Equities in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

03/10/2023 | 11:59am EST
10 March, 2023

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 10 March 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
10/03/20231,781,981

 		£25.515£25.255£25.352LSEGBP
10/03/202398,309£25.515£25.255£25.367Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
10/03/2023381,710£25.425£25.255£25.337BATS (BXE)
GBP
10/03/20231,399,291€28.930€28.515€28.701XAMSEUR
10/03/2023282,756€28.935€28.515€28.724CBOE DXEEUR
10/03/20239,953€28.880€28.520€28.722TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 February 2023.

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

